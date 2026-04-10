We do not want a ceasefire that allows enemy to attack again: Iranian minister

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi says that they do not want a ceasefire that would allow the “aggressor enemy to rearm and attack again,” Al Jazeera reports.

According to his comments as reported by Mehr news agency, “It has been agreed that Iran’s 10-point plan will be the basis for negotiations.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes diplomacy and dialogue, but not dialogue that is based on false information with the aim of deception and laying the groundwork for renewed military aggression against Iran,” he stated.

“We do not want a ceasefire that would allow the aggressor enemy to rearm and attack again,” Ravanchi said, adding, “We have clearly told our friends that this situation will not be repeated without guarantees.”