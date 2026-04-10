E-Paper | July 16, 2026

We do not want a ceasefire that allows enemy to attack again: Iranian minister

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi says that they do not want a ceasefire that would allow the “aggressor enemy to rearm and attack again,” Al Jazeera reports.

According to his comments as reported by Mehr news agency, “It has been agreed that Iran’s 10-point plan will be the basis for negotiations.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes diplomacy and dialogue, but not dialogue that is based on false information with the aim of deception and laying the groundwork for renewed military aggression against Iran,” he stated.

“We do not want a ceasefire that would allow the aggressor enemy to rearm and attack again,” Ravanchi said, adding, “We have clearly told our friends that this situation will not be repeated without guarantees.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe