Aid convoy heads from Turkiye to Iran

The Red Cross and Turkiye’s Red Crescent have dispatched an emergency humanitarian aid convoy from Turkiye to Iran, as the organisation warned of a “desperate” humanitarian situation in the country, according to AFP.

“Humanitarian needs in Iran are extremely high,” International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) spokesperson Scott Craig told AFP shortly before the convoy departed from the outskirts of Ankara.

“The humanitarian situation in Iran is desperate,” Craig said.

The convoy includes around 200 trauma kits containing emergency medical supplies for bombing casualties.

The Turkish Red Crescent has also sent four trucks carrying 48 tonnes of aid, including emergency shelters for displaced families, hygiene kits and first-aid supplies.