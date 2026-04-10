Qatari, Indian ministers discuss impact of regional conflict on global energy industry

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in a meeting with the Indian minister of petroleum, discussed the impact of the regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure the security of energy supplies.

In a statement issued by QatarEnergy, the Qatari minister reaffirmed the Gulf country’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India.

Both ministers welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and stressed the importance of an early end to disruption in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy, the statement said, adding that they emphasised the need for “unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to maintain global supply chains”.