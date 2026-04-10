Ghana to cut fuel taxes, levies as Iran conflict drives up pump prices

Ghana will remove some fuel taxes and charges levied along the supply chain by distributors and retailers to cushion consumers from rising pump prices driven by the Middle East conflict, Reuters reports, citing government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The measures are set to take effect within a week, though the specific levies to be scrapped will only be confirmed after stakeholder consultations in the coming days, he has said.

Consultations between the government and stakeholders will take place ahead of the next pricing window in approximately one week.