Updated 16 Jul, 2026 AJK violence Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.

16 Jul, 2026 Deadly lapses PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...

16 Jul, 2026 Doomed tax initiative THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...

Updated 15 Jul, 2026 Beyond declarations States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.

15 Jul, 2026 A timely authority EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...