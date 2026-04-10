Japan’s foreign ministry urges for an “urgent cessation of hostilities” between Hezbollah and Israel.
It said the Asian nation is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing hostilities and strongly urged all parties to adhere to international law.
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Japan’s foreign ministry urges for an “urgent cessation of hostilities” between Hezbollah and Israel.
It said the Asian nation is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing hostilities and strongly urged all parties to adhere to international law.