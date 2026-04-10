Indian, Japanese FMs commit to deeper collaboration amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have “confirmed their commitment to closely collaborate toward calming the situation and ensuring stable energy supplies,” said the Japanese foreign ministry, reports Al Jazeera.

“Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict,” Jaishankar said in a post on X following their phone call.