Spain calls on Iran to negotiate in ‘good faith’: minister

Spain’s foreign minister said that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart and urged him to negotiate in good faith during talks with the United States in Islamabad, AFP reports.

“I encourage Iran — this is what I conveyed to the Iranian foreign minister — to take part in those negotiations and to participate in good faith,” Jose Manuel Albares told the press, adding that he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, “the day before yesterday” and had also asked him to halt “all missile and drone launches”.