E-Paper | July 16, 2026

FM Dar speaks with French counterpart, discusses regional situation and ceasefire developments

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, to discuss recent regional developments, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The FO said that Barrot congratulated Pakistan on its role in securing the initial ceasefire agreement, and expressed support for its continued efforts toward a diplomatic pathway for “lasting peace and stability” in the region.

“Both leaders expressed concern over serious ceasefire violations made in Lebanon and underscored the importance of full implementation and respect for the ceasefire.” it said.

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