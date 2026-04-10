Interior minister reviews security arrangements ahead of Islamabad talks

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a meeting, has reviewed the security arrangements in place for the foreign dignitaries, the Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.

“Hosting the US-Iran talks is an honour for Pakistan,” the minister was quoted as saying. He directed the relevant authorities to take “all possible measures to extend hospitality” and ensure the safety of the arriving delegations.

“A control room has been established with the interior ministry,” Naqvi said. It was decided that the Red Zone will remain completely sealed, allowing entry only to relevant individuals.