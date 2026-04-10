E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Former Iranian foreign minister dies from attack wounds: media

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A former Iranian foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, died from wounds suffered in US-Israel strikes on April 1, Iranian media reported.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as the head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, which is part of the foreign ministry.

The veteran diplomat, “who was injured in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago, died a martyr tonight”, the Mehr and Isna agencies reported on Telegram.

His wife was killed in the strike on their home in Tehran, media reported.

Kharazi was Iran’s envoy at the United Nations in New York and then became foreign minister from 1997 to 2005, under reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

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