Air raid sirens across Israel after rocket launches from Lebanon

Air raid alerts rang out across Israel, including in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv and in the southern coastal city of Ashdod, following rocket fire from Lebanon, reports AFP.

The Israeli army’s Home Front Command issued alerts for several areas following the rocket fire, including in the Tel Aviv area and southern communities far from the Lebanon border.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but Israeli media reported that air-defence systems had intercepted at least one incoming rocket.

Hezbollah posted several statements on Telegram saying it had launched three waves of rocket and drone strikes in the early hours of the morning against Israeli soldiers on both sides of the border as well as a town in northern Israel.