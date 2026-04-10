Japan’s Takaichi confirms release of more oil reserves

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that officials would release an extra 20 days’ worth of oil reserves from next month, reports AFP.T

“To ensure the stable supply of crude oil, we will release starting in early May the equivalent of roughly 20 days’ worth (of oil) from the national reserves,” she said at a meeting held in response to the conflict in the Middle East.

It will be the second release from the state oil reserves, while it has also tapped 15 days worth of private-sector petroleum stockpiles.

Japan depends on the Middle East for around 95 percent of its oil imports.