E-Paper | July 16, 2026

US summons Iraqi ambassador over drone strike on diplomatic facility in Baghdad

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US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has summoned Iraqi Ambassador Nizar Khirullahon after a drone struck a major US diplomatic facility in Baghdad, the State Department said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said earlier that Iraqi “terrorist militias,” who Washington accused of being aligned with Iran, had conducted multiple drone attacks near the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre and Baghdad International Airport.

The State Department said Landau acknowledged the Iraqi security forces’ efforts to respond while emphasising “the Iraqi government’s failure to prevent these attacks.” The State Department said Washington expects the Iraqi government to take measures to dismantle Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq.

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