Trump slams right-wing commentators who oppose Iran war

US President Donald Trump has angrily lashed out at multiple well-known conservative commentators who have criticised his war against Iran, slamming his onetime allies as attention-seeking “NUT JOBS,” AFP reports.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word social media diatribe.

In the president’s crosshairs were Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly — two former Fox News hosts turned independent podcasters — as well as Candace Owens and Alex Jones, also podcasters and prominent conspiracy theorists.

“They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off television, lost their shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity,” he complained.

While all four have been backers of the president’s “Make America Great Again” movement, some have feuded with the president.