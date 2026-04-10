Trump says Iran doing ‘poor job’ of letting oil through Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing a “very poor job” of allowing oil through the Strait of Hormuz and of breaching the terms of their two-week ceasefire agreement, AFP reports.

In a barrage of social media posts that sparked fresh fears for the shaky truce, Trump also warned Iran against imposing a toll for ships passing through the crucial waterway.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“That is not the agreement we have!”