E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Zulfiqar Khosa passes away

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DERA GHAZI KHAN: Former governor, ex-senator and PML-N leader Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Lahore. He was 90.

His funeral prayers and burial are expected in DGK on Friday (today).

He was elected to the Punjab Assembly nine consecutive times – 1970, 1977, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2008 and 2013. He was also elected to the West Pakistan Assembly in 1962. He contested for a National Assembly seat in the 2018 general election but lost.

He held the title of the 21st chief of the Khosa tribe – a Baloch tribe spread across Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

He received his primary education from Queen Mary’s College, Lahore, during 1941-46, and from Aitchison College, Lahore, during 1946-54.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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