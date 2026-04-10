Israel army says it has struck Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon

The Israeli army has said it has struck Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, reports AFP.

“A short while ago, the IDF began striking Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported several Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon including Bint Jbeil, a symbolic town where Hezbollah said earlier it was engaging with Israeli soldiers.

An AFP correspondent saw first responders looking for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Choukine.

After the Israeli strikes, air raid sirens sounded in several parts of northern Israel, including the city of Haifa, but there were no reports of injuries and the army’s Home Front Command has cleared people to leave their shelters.