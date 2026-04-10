UN chief’s envoy meets Iran’s deputy FM in Tehran

Jean Arnault, the UN chief’s personal envoy, has met Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in Tehran as part of efforts to end the war, Al Jazeera reports.

Arnault’s meeting was “substantive, and he hopes to continue his consultations”, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.

The envoy has also visited sites damaged in recent air strikes, including a university and an apartment block that had been destroyed.

Arnault will continue his regional tour and is also expected to visit Pakistan, where peace talks are slated to take place.