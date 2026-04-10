Italian FM to visit Lebanon: statement

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced that he will visit Lebanon on Monday to “express the solidarity and closeness of the Italian government to [Lebanese] President Aoun and to the entire Lebanese people following the bombings they have suffered”.

“We do not want the civilian population to pay the price again, as in Gaza,” he says on X. “It will be an opportunity to bring greetings to our military personnel engaged in efforts for peace and stability.”

Tajani adds that Rome will support a “new phase of dialogue in the Middle East”.