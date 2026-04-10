Iran awaiting response from ‘southern neighbours’: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has said that Tehran is awaiting a response from its “southern neighbours”, in an apparent reference to Gulf states.

“We’re still waiting for an appropriate response from you, our southern neighbours, so that we may demonstrate our brotherhood and goodwill to you,” he has said in a post on X.

“This will not be realised unless you renounce the arrogant powers, who miss no opportunity to humiliate and exploit you,” he adds, apparently referring to the United States and Israel.