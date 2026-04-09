E-Paper | July 16, 2026

DPM Dar exchanges views on latest developments in region in call with his Turkish FM

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Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional situation in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

According to a statement, Dar held a telephonic conversation this evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where both leaders “exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional situation”.

“FM Hakan Fidan appreciated and extended full support to Pakistan for its role in helping secure the recent ceasefire,” the FO states. “Underscoring the importance of continued engagement, both leaders hoped that the ceasefire would pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.”

They reaffirmed strong and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and agreed to remain in close contact, the FO adds.

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