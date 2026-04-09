WHO chief urges Israel to reverse its evacuation order for Beirut’s Jnah area

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus has urged Israel to reverse its evacuation order for Beirut’s Jnah area.

In an X post, he says, “The Israeli Defence Forces have issued an evacuation order for Beirut’s Jnah area, which includes two major referral hospitals; the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and Al Zahraa Hospital.

“At this time, no alternative medical facilities are available to receive approximately 450 patients from the two hospitals (including 40 patients in the ICU), rendering their evacuation operationally unfeasible.”

He emphasises that both these facilities are operating at full capacity, including treating the injured from the strikes of April 8.

This zone also encompasses the complex and hosts five shelters accommodating more than 5000 people, he states.

“I urge Israel to reverse this order and ensure the protection of all health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians,” Ghebreyesus stresses.