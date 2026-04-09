Israeli military warns Hezbollah may expand fire ‘in the coming hours’

The Israeli military has warned citizens that launches of projectiles by Hezbollah, usually limited to the border area with Lebanon in the north, may expand to other parts of the country, AFP reports.

“In accordance with the situational assessment and following the launches from Lebanese territory since this morning, additional areas across the State of Israel may come under fire in the coming hours,” it has said in a statement, urging the public to “remain vigilant”.

Public broadcaster KAN has said that launches were expected in central Israel, home to the largest population centres.