Italian PM felicitates PM Shehbaz on hosting peace talks between US and Iran

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on hosting the forthcoming peace negotiations between US and Iran in Islamabad, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says.

In a statement, the PMO says that PM Shehbaz received a telephonic call from his Italian counterpart, “appreciating Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts for the US-Iran ceasefire and resumption of dialogue”.

“PM Meloni felicitated the prime minister on hosting the forthcoming peace negotiations between the US and Iran, in Islamabad,” it adds.

“While underscoring the genuine and sincere desire of Pakistan for peace and stability in the region, PM Shehbaz welcomed the joint statement issued by key European and international leaders, including PM Meloni, in support of Pakistan’s peace efforts.”

The PMO states that the two leaders also expressed their “serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon” and agreed on the need for coordinated international efforts to prevent further escalation, so as to pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.