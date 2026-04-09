Asked Netanyahu to scale back operations in Lebanon: Trump

In a phone call on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull back on the strikes to help ensure the success of the upcoming negotiations, a senior administration official has told NBC News.

Trump has confirmed that conversation in an interview with NBC News, saying the Israelis were “scaling back” operations in Lebanon.

“I spoke with Bibi (Netanyahu) and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump has said.