Lebanon hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ after Israel’s deadly strikes

Sana Basim, of Islamic Relief Lebanon, has described Israel’s brutal attack on Lebanon as “the deadliest hour” for the country.

Hospitals are overwhelmed and staff are operating under intense pressure, she tells Al Jazeera, warning that the impact extends far beyond the physical destruction.

“It’s not about the physical damages, but the psychological impact,” Basim says.

Many of those displaced moved to Beirut only a month ago, only to face another “traumatising situation”.

The government has opened shelters, but they are overcrowded and can only accommodate 12 to 15 per cent of the displaced population. The rest are “on their own”, sleeping in mosques or by the sea, she adds.