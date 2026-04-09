Turkiye urges global community to respond ‘Israel’s potential acts of sabotage’ amid Mideast ceasefire
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on the international community to be ready to respond “appropriately to Israel’s potential acts of sabotage”, amid the recently declared US-Iran ceasefire, Anadolu reports.
Fidan warns that Tel Aviv is “now extending” its genocide in Gaza to Lebanon during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
Noting that the two-week temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran may not be sufficient, Fidan has said it could be extended if both parties agree.