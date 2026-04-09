Following Netanyahu’s announcement that he has issued an instruction to start direct negotiations with Lebanon, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has told Channel 14 that “the war will not be stopped”, according to Al Jazeera.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Following Netanyahu’s announcement that he has issued an instruction to start direct negotiations with Lebanon, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has told Channel 14 that “the war will not be stopped”, according to Al Jazeera.