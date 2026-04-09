Updated 15 Jul, 2026 Beyond declarations States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.

15 Jul, 2026 A timely authority EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...

15 Jul, 2026 India voter purge AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...

Updated 14 Jul, 2026 Dire straits FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...

Updated 14 Jul, 2026 Ethnic targets THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...