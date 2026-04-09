First non-Iranian tanker transits Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire

The first non-Iranian oil tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz since a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States was announced, AFP reports based on MarineTraffic data.

The MSG, a Gabon-flagged oil tanker, has passed through the strategic waterway laden with around 7,000 tonnes of Emirati fuel oil, and is headed to Aegis Pipavav, India, according to the maritime monitor.

Traffic through the crucial shipping lane signals it has not meaningfully reopened since the two-week truce took effect on Wednesday. Just two other tankers — both Iran-flagged — and six bulk carriers have been through the strait, according to MarineTraffic owner Kpler.