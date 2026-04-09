E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PM Shehbaz tells German chancellor critical to ensure ceasefire contiues for successful negotiations

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, says it is critical to ensure that the ceasefire continues, so that upcoming negotiations in Islamabad can result in successful outcomes, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said.

“During their warm and cordial conversation, the German chancellor appreciated the prime minister for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts that resulted in the ceasefire between Iran and the US and the start of negotiations, to be held in Islamabad this week,” the PMO says on X.

Both leaders have also expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon, hoping that peace returns to the entire region through the upcoming talks.

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