US Democrats fail in bid to curb Trump’s Iran war powers

US President Donald Trump’s Republicans have blocked an attempt by the opposition Democrats to curb his authority to wage war in Iran, amid mounting frustration in Congress over his handling of the Middle East conflict, AFP reports.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sought to pass a war powers resolution by “unanimous consent” — a procedure that bypasses the need to hold a recorded vote, provided no one objects — but was stopped, as expected, by the Republican majority’s presiding officer.

The manoeuvre, staged during a short procedural session while lawmakers remain out of Washington, was largely symbolic but underscored growing Democratic anger over a conflict that has not been formally authorised by lawmakers.