There is a desire for a solution to Middle East war, says Pakistan’s UK envoy

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, has expressed confidence in peace talks between the US and Iran, since there is a “desire” for a solution to the Middle East crisis.

“I’m confident because everyone that I’m meeting is desirous that there should be a solution,” Faisal tells the BBC. “So I’m very hopeful … I think this desire was not there 37, 38 days ago.”

Faisal says that Pakistan played a key role in bringing about this “desire”, expressing hope that it will “reach fruition into something concrete”.

The high commissioner says he is very confident talks will take place, noting an “interest on both sides to find a solution”.