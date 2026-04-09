Germany in direct talks with Iran after ‘long period of silence’: Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Berlin is in direct talks with the Iranian leadership, Al Jazeera reports.

“After a long period of silence, which we had serious reasons for, we are now as a government restarting talks with Tehran,” which will be held in coordination with the US and European partners, he adds.

Merz has also told US President Donald Trump that, following the ceasefire deal, Germany will contribute to securing the Strait of Hormuz within an international mandate.

He adds that he is convinced Trump’s intention isn’t to destroy “a whole civilisation”, referring to an inflammatory comment the US leader made a few days ago.