Qatari emir congratulates PM Shehbaz on successful diplomatic efforts, securing US-Iran ceasefire

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts, which led to a ceasefire between the US and Iran, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says.

According to the PMO, PM Shehbaz and the Qatari have spoken over the phone.

“During their most warm and cordial conversation, the Qatari emir congratulated PM Shehbaz on Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts that have led to the Iran-US ceasefire, as well as negotiations between the two sides, in Islamabad,” it says.

While acknowledging the Qatari emir’s appreciation, PM Shehbaz also “lauded the wisdom and sagacity of the Qatari leadership”, exhibiting “exemplary restraint, despite facing continuous attacks over the past six weeks”.

According to the PMO, the premier has also reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar, assuring that both countries would always “stand shoulder to shoulder, through thick and thin”.

“The two leaders expressed the hope that, through concerted efforts, peace would return soon to the entire region,” the PMO says.