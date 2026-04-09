Houthi leader hails US-Iran truce as ‘major victory’ for Tehran

The leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, has described the recently agreed ceasefire between the US and Iran as a “great victory” for Tehran and the so-called “axis of resistance”, a network of pro-Iran groups across the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports.

“The announcement of the ceasefire in and of itself is a great victory for the Islamic Republic in Iran, for the countries of the axis of resistance, for the Islamic nation, and for the free people of the world,” the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV station has quoted al-Houthi as saying.

In a video statement, al-Houthi says that the war has helped restore deterrence in Iran’s strategic posture.