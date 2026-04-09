E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Bilawal emphasises ‘national unity’ in call with PM Shehbaz

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PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has emphasised the need for national unity at the crucial stage and expressed complete solidarity with the premier and the government.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a detailed conversation was held on the current situation.

The PPP chairman has appreciated the prime minister’s diplomatic efforts and effective role in ending the tensions between the US and Iran and establishing a ceasefire. He has also praised PM Shehbaz’s efforts to promote peace in the region, the statement outlines.

It adds that the prime minister thanked the PPP chairman for his support, reiterating his resolve that Pakistan will continue efforts for peace, stability and promotion of dialogue in the region.

Both leaders have agreed that mutual consultation and national harmony are inevitable in the current situation for effectively confronting the challenges, the statement concludes.

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