‘Hostilities must stop immediately’; UN chief condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the massive wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon a day prior, which left hundreds of civilians dead and injured, including children.

“With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the USA, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” Guterres says on X, stating, “Hostilities must stop immediately.”

Guterres stresses that international law must be respected and that civilians must be protected at all times, calling attacks against them “unacceptable”.

“There is no military solution to the conflict.”