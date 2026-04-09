E-Paper | July 15, 2026

UK expresses appreciation, support for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in Middle East: FO

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British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s role in securing the US-Iran ceasefire in a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“FS Cooper appreciated DPM/FM and paid tribute to Pakistan for its role in achieving the ceasefire, expressing support for Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the region,” the FO has said on X.

“Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of close bilateral ties and committed to further enhancing cooperation.”

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