Russia says Middle East ceasefire must cover Lebanon

Russia says that the Middle East ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran must cover Lebanon, after Israel announced it would continue its attacks, AFP reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has hailed the ceasefire in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, with his ministry saying in a read-out that “Moscow firmly believes that these agreements … have a regional dimension and, in particular, apply to Lebanon.”

In a separate statement, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying that “such aggressive actions threaten to derail the emerging negotiation process”.