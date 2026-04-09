Dar appreciates Saudi Arabia’s ‘steadfast support’ amid diplomatic efforts

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has thanked his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud for Riyadh’s “steadfast support” amid diplomatic efforts to secure the US-Iran ceasefire, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

Discussing the evolving situation in the Middle East, “both leaders underscored the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement to advance lasting peace and agreed to remain in close contact,” the FO adds.

This comes after a prior phone call between the pair late last night, where they expressed concerns over ceasefire violations in Lebanon.