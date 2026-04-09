Bangladesh schools to go online in energy crunch caused by Mideast war

Bangladesh will launch a hybrid school system with virtual and in-person classes on a pilot basis next week to help with the energy crunch sparked by the Middle East war, according to AFP.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has said that switching half the school days to online teaching — where institutions have the ability — would help save energy.

“Under the proposed schedule, classes will be held physically on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, while virtual classes will be conducted on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday,” Milon has told reporters in Dhaka.