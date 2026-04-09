Russia to evacuate more staff from Iran nuclear plant despite ceasefire

The head of Russia’s state nuclear giant Rosatom says the company hasn’t reversed its decision to evacuate its staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, despite the ceasefire, Al Jazeera reports.

“We are not cancelling the evacuation yet … it is not yet time to return our comrades there,” Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom’s Chief Executive Officer, has told reporters.

“The situation remains unchanged. Of course, things have eased a bit since the ceasefire was announced. We don’t understand how this ceasefire will end, for obvious reasons,” he has been quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency as saying.

Of 639 Rosatom staff originally at the plant, 611 have been evacuated via Armenia, with around 50 volunteers remaining on site.