Lebanese PM requests Pakistan’s support in ending Israeli strikes: PMO

In a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, but has requested Islamabad’s support to bring an immediate end to Israeli attacks targeting Lebanon, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says.

“The prime minister strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and expressed condolences over the loss of thousands of precious lives in these hostilities,” the PMO has said on X.

It adds that according to PM Shehbaz, Pakistan is pursuing “sincere efforts for regional peace” and it is in this spirit that the Islamabad Talks between Iran and the US are taking place this weekend