Azerbaijan FM commends Pakistani leadership’s role in promoting regional peace, stability: FO

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the latest developments in the regional situation, the Foreign Office says.

FM Bayramov commended Dar and Pakistan’s leadership for its role in “securing the initial ceasefire and promoting peace and stability in the region”, FO said.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued resolve and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to lasting peace.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.