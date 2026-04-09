Israel military issues evacuation order for Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel’s military has warned residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs of imminent strikes and called for them to evacuate, AFP reports.

“The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continue to operate and strike the military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah across various areas of the southern suburbs,” Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee has said on X.

“The IDF does not intend to harm you and is acting only against Hezbollah operatives and military targets. Therefore, for your safety, you must evacuate immediately.”