E-Paper | July 15, 2026

PM Shehbaz speaks with Bahrain king, appreciates ‘exemplary restraint’ shown during conflict

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a telephone call with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, wherein he appreciated the “exemplary restraint” shown by Manama in response to Iranian attacks, according to the PM’s Office.

“While thanking His Majesty the King for supporting Pakistan’s peace efforts, the prime minister appreciated the exemplary restraint demonstrated by the Bahraini leadership in the wake of attacks over the past six weeks,” the PMO said.

It added that PM Shehbaz also offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Bahrain, during the recent hostilities and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“During their warm conversation, His Majesty King Hamad conveyed his deep appreciation to the prime minister for Pakistan’s success in bringing about a ceasefire between Iran and the US that has created the prospects for lasting peace in the region,” the statement read.

“Both leaders agreed to continue working together for regional peace and stability,” it added.

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