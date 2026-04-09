In call with Dar, South Africa minister hails Pakistan’s efforts in helping achieve temporary ceasefire

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has spoken on the phone with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

“They discussed latest developments in the Middle East and the broader region,” the FO said.

It added: “Minister Lamola appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in helping achieve a temporary ceasefire and expressed hope for lasting peace, while extending South Africa’s support for Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability.”

Both sides reaffirmed their “commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–South Africa relations, emphasising the importance of high-level exchanges in this regard”.