E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Lebanese govt bans non-state weapons in capital Beirut

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Lebanon’s cabinet has instructed security forces to restrict weapons in Beirut exclusively to state institutions, a day after Israeli strikes across the country, including in the heart of the capital, AFP reports.

“The army and security forces are requested to immediately begin reinforcing the full imposition of state authority over Beirut Governorate and to monopolise weapons in the hands of legitimate authorities alone,” Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said at the end of a cabinet meeting.

Information Minister Paul Morcos said the decision prompted objections from Hezbollah’s two ministers in the cabinet.

The Lebanese government banned Hezbollah’s military activities at the beginning of March, shortly after the start of war with Israel, but the decision has not stopped the armed group and political party — represented in cabinet and parliament — from conducting military operations.

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