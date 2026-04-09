Deeply appreciate French president’s kind words, good wishes for Islamabad talks, PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has posted on X about his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to him, President Macron congratulated Pakistan on its efforts in facilitating the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, and for helping bring both sides to the negotiating table.

“I deeply appreciate his kind words as well as his good wishes for the success of the upcoming peace talks in Islamabad,” he added.

PM Shehbaz further said that Pakistan would continue working with its partners and friends, including France, to ensure that the “opportunity leads to a durable and lasting peace”.