Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf asserts Lebanon ‘inseparable part’ of Pakistan-brokered ceasefire

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has asserted that Lebanon is an “inseparable part” of the US-Iran ceasefire, as per Pakistan’s announcement.

In a statement shared on X, Ghalibaf said, “Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. (Point 1, 10-point proposal).”

He highlighted, “PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking.”

Ghalibaf also warned, “Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.”